Ghana: 'Use Skills to Create Jobs for Yourselves'

Tema — Data Link Institute of Business and Technology (DLIBT) has held its 10th congregation ceremony for 160 students who completed four-year programmes in various disciplines this year.

It was on the theme "Consolidating gains through technopreneurship for job creation and national development."

In an address the Member of Parliament for Kpando Constituency, Della Sowah, congratulated the graduands and advised them to use the knowledge and technological skills they had acquired to create jobs.

She said "If you cannot find a job create one for yourself and make a difference in society."

Ms Sowah said technology was fast changing the world because it had potential to enhance productivity in every field, she therefore, urged all to embrace it to remain relevant.

She stated that education was the bedrock of development adding that, "without education and constant education the country was not going anywhere."

The president of DLIBT, Prof. Jacob J. Nortey, in a speech read for him encouraged the graduands to use their newly acquired education to bring about the needed change in attitudes to work such as honesty and integrity which were greatly lacking in society.

"Remember that you cannot change anything in life until you change yourself. Ghana and the world need a new educated leadership of people with integrity," he said.

He, however, expressed concern about recent government financial policies which he said had created financial turbulence for private universities in Ghana.

Prof. Nortey said DLIBT had commenced construction of its city campus in Tema Community 6 with the hope to move into the campus next academic year, pledging

commitment to support their staff to upgrade themselves.

The president said DLIBT had started masters and doctoral programmes with affiliate universities, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Jiangsu University of Science and Technology (China) and the University for Development Studies, among others.

The Dean of the Faculty of Physical and Computation Sciences, KNUST, Prof. Kwesi Preko, expressed his university's commitment to ensuring that DLIBT succeed.

He urged the graduands to identify and explore opportunities, and eschew cutting corners and all forms of misbehaviour which could subvert their progress.

Ms Mary Abena Yeboah, who pursued an undergraduate programme in Bachelor of Science Business Administration (Human Resource Management option) was adjudged the overall best student.