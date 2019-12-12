Ghana: 'Use Skills to Create Jobs for Yourselves'

12 December 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Godfred Blay Gibbah

Tema — Data Link Institute of Business and Technology (DLIBT) has held its 10th congregation ceremony for 160 students who completed four-year programmes in various disciplines this year.

It was on the theme "Consolidating gains through technopreneurship for job creation and national development."

In an address the Member of Parliament for Kpando Constituency, Della Sowah, congratulated the graduands and advised them to use the knowledge and technological skills they had acquired to create jobs.

She said "If you cannot find a job create one for yourself and make a difference in society."

Ms Sowah said technology was fast changing the world because it had potential to enhance productivity in every field, she therefore, urged all to embrace it to remain relevant.

She stated that education was the bedrock of development adding that, "without education and constant education the country was not going anywhere."

The president of DLIBT, Prof. Jacob J. Nortey, in a speech read for him encouraged the graduands to use their newly acquired education to bring about the needed change in attitudes to work such as honesty and integrity which were greatly lacking in society.

"Remember that you cannot change anything in life until you change yourself. Ghana and the world need a new educated leadership of people with integrity," he said.

He, however, expressed concern about recent government financial policies which he said had created financial turbulence for private universities in Ghana.

Prof. Nortey said DLIBT had commenced construction of its city campus in Tema Community 6 with the hope to move into the campus next academic year, pledging

commitment to support their staff to upgrade themselves.

The president said DLIBT had started masters and doctoral programmes with affiliate universities, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Jiangsu University of Science and Technology (China) and the University for Development Studies, among others.

The Dean of the Faculty of Physical and Computation Sciences, KNUST, Prof. Kwesi Preko, expressed his university's commitment to ensuring that DLIBT succeed.

He urged the graduands to identify and explore opportunities, and eschew cutting corners and all forms of misbehaviour which could subvert their progress.

Ms Mary Abena Yeboah, who pursued an undergraduate programme in Bachelor of Science Business Administration (Human Resource Management option) was adjudged the overall best student.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Business
Labour
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Power Outages Spreading in Nigeria
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Shipping Company's Nigerian MD Attacked, Wife Killed
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
South Africa Does It Again - Zozibini Tunzi Wins Miss Universe

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.