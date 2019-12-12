Ghana: West End University Admits 145 Freshers

12 December 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The West End University College in Accra held its 9th matriculation on Saturday with the admission of 145 fresh students to pursue various degree programmes.

The event had students enrolling in courses such as Bachelor of Arts in Accounting, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science, Education and Nursing among others.

Professor Ben Oduro, Rector of the University, speaking at the ceremony encouraged all students to ensure that they made the best of their time at the university.

He advised them to make use of the low student-lecturer ratio to ensure that each student had ample time to interact with their lecturers and to allow them time to fully understand their respective courses.

"With a ratio of one lecturer to six students, there is sufficient opportunity to help you learn during lectures and to ask as many questions as possible," the rector added.

Prof. Oduro noted that much like other universities West End had a stringent policy on sexual harassment, adding that a committee had been set up to draw a plan to educate staff and faculty on what constitutes sexual harassment and the procedures to follow when harassed.

He also urged students to stay vigilant and to report all acts of sexual harassment.

The rector implored the students to focus on their studies and to make judicious use of the library and e-library available on the campus.

Concluding Prof. Oduro assured the students that they would face hardships and difficulties during their education and that the only way to overcome that was through dedication and determination to their studies.

"In achieving your goals in life your attitude counts for 80 per cent needed to achieve your dreams, so set your attitude on the right track and fight for your dreams and aspiration," he added.

"You don't need a PHD or a Masters to become someone important or big in future, you just need to have the right attitude and dedication to your dream," Prof. Oduro advised.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Education
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Power Outages Spreading in Nigeria
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Shipping Company's Nigerian MD Attacked, Wife Killed
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
South Africa Does It Again - Zozibini Tunzi Wins Miss Universe

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.