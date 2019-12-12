Ghana: Strengthen Unity to Project Manhyia South - Opoku Prempeh

Kumasi — Dr Opoku Prempeh, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Manhyia South in the Ashanti Region, has challenged supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to remain united, resolute and resolve to protect the good name the Constituency has couched for itself over the years for the party to fulfill all promises it made to the citizenry.

"Party executives, supporters, well wishers and faithful in the constituency have critical roles to play in uniting members within the area since the constituents continue to look up to them to fulfil our campaign promises in order to retain power in 2021.

"The NPP, is a party that puts the interest of the citizenry first in its policies, programmes and interventions and we must remain loyal and never lose hope in the government's quest to transform livelihoods and bring real change to the economy as envisaged," Dr Prempeh cautioned.

He threw the challenge at an annual delegates' conference in Manhyia South Constituency which coincided with his endorsement to contest the seat in the 2020 parliamentary election.

Dr Prempeh reminded them of their loyalty and patriotism in holding high the flag of the party and should not allow opponents to distract them from their duties and warned that "if executives are not united, they are the ones who will take our issues out of executive room which will affect various polling stations, we should remain united, resolute and resolved to discharge our campaign messages diligently to attract more people into out fold since politics is about numbers.

"Persons who have intentions to run for positions at the constituency level for the party must desist from insults, threats, intimidation and name-calling since they have the tendency to taint the peaceful coexistence we have since enjoyed," he observed.

Kwabena Nsenkyire, the Ashanti Regional First Vice Chairman of the NPP called on constituents to always count themselves blessed for having Dr Prempeh as MP, despite his busy schedule and doubling as Minister of Education, he finds time to attend to their needs.

He appealed to NPP members to continue to rally behind him and commended him for his commitment, dedication and determination to transform the constituency.