Ghana: Fast Link Academy Marks 10th Anniversary

Navrongo — The Fast Link Academy Basic School in Navrongo in the Kassena-Nankana Municipal of the Upper East Region has celebrated its 10th anniversary with funfair for the children.

The school which is owned and managed by a young couple was started in their house in 2009 and presently has a Pre-school, Primary and Junior High School.

The school currently has improved infrastructure and facilities as well as decent learning environment to enhance academic performance.

Speaking to parents and other stakeholders in education during the commemoration of the 10th anniversary on the theme "Unleashing talents through innovation," the Executive Director of the School, Mr Morrison Tanimu Abakwile, indicated that the mission and vision of Fast Link Academy was to provide education for children to have a better future.

"Over the past 10 years, our focus has been on shaping children's character, guiding them to read and write very well, encouraging parents to support their wards with school materials and providing decent facilities to make learning a pleasure," he said.

Mr Abakwile disclosed that the school currently has more than 500 pupils and would be presenting its first batch of candidates to write the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in 2020.

The Executive Director explained that the school had standard infrastructure including classrooms, qualified trained teachers, modern library stocked with over 3,000 current and relevant reading materials as well as a pool and other games for the pupils to relax.

The Executive Director pledged management's commitment to pursuing academic excellence that inspire and nurture the potentials and talents of the children to grow up to be responsible citizens contributing to national development.

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Kassena Nankana, Mr William Aduum, explained that there was no investment greater than investing in the future of the children and helping them to realise their potentials and therefore urged parents to pay much attention to the education of their children.

The MCE called on management of Fast Link Academy to create an enabling environment and opportunity for all children to explore and be exposed to learnings that would empower them to be innovative and practical.

"Our changing world demands creative thinkers and collaborative problem solvers, but too often schools stifle growth and discovery in favour of getting through the curriculum or preparing for "the test." There is therefore the urgent need to provide students and pupils to express their talents and it is only through innovation that pupils and students can express themselves," he added.