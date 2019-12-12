Ghana: Fast Link Academy Marks 10th Anniversary

12 December 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Samuel Akapule

Navrongo — The Fast Link Academy Basic School in Navrongo in the Kassena-Nankana Municipal of the Upper East Region has celebrated its 10th anniversary with funfair for the children.

The school which is owned and managed by a young couple was started in their house in 2009 and presently has a Pre-school, Primary and Junior High School.

The school currently has improved infrastructure and facilities as well as decent learning environment to enhance academic performance.

Speaking to parents and other stakeholders in education during the commemoration of the 10th anniversary on the theme "Unleashing talents through innovation," the Executive Director of the School, Mr Morrison Tanimu Abakwile, indicated that the mission and vision of Fast Link Academy was to provide education for children to have a better future.

"Over the past 10 years, our focus has been on shaping children's character, guiding them to read and write very well, encouraging parents to support their wards with school materials and providing decent facilities to make learning a pleasure," he said.

Mr Abakwile disclosed that the school currently has more than 500 pupils and would be presenting its first batch of candidates to write the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in 2020.

The Executive Director explained that the school had standard infrastructure including classrooms, qualified trained teachers, modern library stocked with over 3,000 current and relevant reading materials as well as a pool and other games for the pupils to relax.

The Executive Director pledged management's commitment to pursuing academic excellence that inspire and nurture the potentials and talents of the children to grow up to be responsible citizens contributing to national development.

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Kassena Nankana, Mr William Aduum, explained that there was no investment greater than investing in the future of the children and helping them to realise their potentials and therefore urged parents to pay much attention to the education of their children.

The MCE called on management of Fast Link Academy to create an enabling environment and opportunity for all children to explore and be exposed to learnings that would empower them to be innovative and practical.

"Our changing world demands creative thinkers and collaborative problem solvers, but too often schools stifle growth and discovery in favour of getting through the curriculum or preparing for "the test." There is therefore the urgent need to provide students and pupils to express their talents and it is only through innovation that pupils and students can express themselves," he added.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Education
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Power Outages Spreading in Nigeria
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Shipping Company's Nigerian MD Attacked, Wife Killed
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
South Africa Does It Again - Zozibini Tunzi Wins Miss Universe

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.