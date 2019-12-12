Nigeria: Lagos Courts to Operate On Digital Technology in 2020 - AG

12 December 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By David O Royal

As part of measures to ensure speedy dispensation of justice in Lagos, the administration of Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu is to oversee a digital reform of courtrooms in the state.

Speaking during a media parley on Tuesday at the Ministry of Justice, Alausa, Lagos, the state Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN), said that the reforms would take place in 2020.

He said the digital reforms would make the Lagos courtrooms first class in Africa.

"We are going to support the judges by using the latest technology to assist them in their work.

"Our goal is that before this administration leaves office, the courts should be completely paperless as well as deploying technology which is available in other parts of the world.

"We do not want to see our judges writing down in longhand again. We also want to ensure that when people go to court, relying on audiovisual evidence will not be a difficult thing.

"This administration wants to ensure that Lagos has the best digitally enhanced courts in Africa.

"The governor is totally committed to doing this and we should be rolling out our plans in the next quarter of 2020," Onigbanjo said.

