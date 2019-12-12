Liberia: International Boxer Freddy Kiwitt Prepares for Big Fight in London, England

12 December 2019
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
press release By Press Release

Monrovia — Liberian Born - German boxer, Freddy Kiwitt, is on a roll in a bid to belt the WBO Global Welterweight Title under his impressive boxing resume.

Currently ranked #13 in the Welterweight Division by the World Boxing Organization, the same Division Boxing Legend Manny Pacquoai is in, Freddy is set to go against Luther Clay, an English boxer of South African origin on Thursday, December 19, 2019.

The bout (fight) is scheduled to take place at York Hall, London in the United Kingdom and is expected to draw a massive crowd who would be placing their bets on either of the duos to see who emerges as the winner.

It's an uphill battle for Clay, who stands at 5'8", has over the span of his career, won 12 bouts out of 13, with a total of 5 knockouts according to BoxRec.

The odds, analysts say, are in Freddy's favor as the boxing stud, towering at 5'11", has won 17 bouts out of 19 with an impressive streak of 10 knockouts.

The Liberian boxer recently won the European Welterweight belt in February of this year when he triumphed over Irishman Paddy Gallagher, making him a force to be reckoned with. He is also the reigning African Welterweight Champion. This makes Freddy the first boxer in history to serve as champion for two continents - Europe and Africa, at the same time.

In a spectacular move to celebrate his title, Freddy returned to Liberia with a team of trainers from Boxing Is Love, an organization that originally began it's campaign last year in partnership with Save More Kids, an accomplished and longstanding charity in Liberia. The mission of Boxing Is Love is to introduce boxing as a sport capable of inspiring, educating, and empowering the children of Liberia. While continuing to work closely Freddy, the organization will return several times per year with a team of trainers from around the world and intends to erect boxing gyms in multiple Liberian communities.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

