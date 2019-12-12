Namibia: Walvis Bay Local Authority Councillors Retain Positions

WALVIS Bay mayor Alderman Immanuel Wilfried and deputy mayor Penelope Martin-Louw have been re-elected in their positions during an extraordinary council meeting on Thursday morning.

In his acceptance speech, Immanuel Wilfried said he was ready to take on another challenge for the betterment of the coastal town.

"I thank you fellow councillors for giving me another opportunity to lead the affairs of our beloved city Walvis Bay. I am confident that the remainder of our term in office will be regarded as the tip of our success in terms of advancing the socio-economic prospect of Walvis Bay," he said.

Lilo Nilenge has been re-elected as the chairperson of the management committee, and will serve on the committee alongside Paulus Kauhondamwa, Saara Shailemo, Hilka Erastus. Tobias Nambala remains the alternate member.

Opposition members Gibson Goseb of UDF and Valencia Izaaks of PDM remain ordinary council members.

Walvis Bay magistrate Vicky Nicolaidis presided over the 2019-2020 office bearers' election. The election happened in the presence of strong contingent Swapo Party members who filled up the council public chambers as well as former Walvis Bay urban constituency councillor Hafeni Ndemula.

The election was initially scheduled for the previous week but was postponed due to the absence of Swapo councillors who are in the majority.