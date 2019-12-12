Sudan: Three Men to Sentenced to Death for Murder

11 December 2019
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum — Judge Hani Mahjoub of the Criminal Court of Khartoum North sentenced three men to death by hanging for murder.

The three men, one of them a Libyan national, killed three young Sudanese in an apartment in Khartoum North's Shambat district.

The victims were a currency trader, a broker, and a minibus taxi (amjad) driver. The Libyan had asked them to come to the apartment he was living in, so he could buy foreign currency.

He then killed the three young Sudanese, aided by the two other convicts. They cut the three bodies in pieces with an electric saw and disposed of the body parts at a dump site north of Khartoum North. They stole about $17,000 from them.

The court sentenced an accomplice to six years in prison for covering up the crime.

The judge further sentenced the convicted murderers to pay $1,500 to the parents of the victims.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Radio Dabanga

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Power Outages Spreading in Nigeria
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Shipping Company's Nigerian MD Attacked, Wife Killed
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
South Africa Does It Again - Zozibini Tunzi Wins Miss Universe

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.