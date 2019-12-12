Sudan: Three Men to Sentenced to Death for Murder

Khartoum — Judge Hani Mahjoub of the Criminal Court of Khartoum North sentenced three men to death by hanging for murder.

The three men, one of them a Libyan national, killed three young Sudanese in an apartment in Khartoum North's Shambat district.

The victims were a currency trader, a broker, and a minibus taxi (amjad) driver. The Libyan had asked them to come to the apartment he was living in, so he could buy foreign currency.

He then killed the three young Sudanese, aided by the two other convicts. They cut the three bodies in pieces with an electric saw and disposed of the body parts at a dump site north of Khartoum North. They stole about $17,000 from them.

The court sentenced an accomplice to six years in prison for covering up the crime.

The judge further sentenced the convicted murderers to pay $1,500 to the parents of the victims.