Seychelles: Body of Spanish Doctor Recovered Off Seychelles' Main Island - Cause of Death Unknown

A body recovered from the sea on Wednesday afternoon in the southern Baie Lazare district of Seychelles' main island has been identified as that of a Spanish doctor working for the Hunt Deltel company, said the police.

According to the police, a search was on for the 68-year-old doctor who had been reported missing by the establishment where he was staying in the northern district of Glacis. The case of a missing person was reported on Tuesday evening to the Beau Vallon police station in the north of Mahe, the main island of Seychelles, an archipelago in the western Indian Ocean.

The police said that according to the report made, the last time the Spanish doctor was seen was on Sunday late afternoon at the beach of Beau Vallon.

The report that a body was floating in the sea at Anse Soleil was made by an employee of a tourism establishment in the area around 3.10 p.m., the police added.

The police said it is investigating the death of the Spanish doctor while awaiting the result of the autopsy on the cause of death.