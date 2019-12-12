Seychelles: 6 Dazzling Christmas Displays in Seychelles to Visit This Holiday Season

With only a handful of days to go before Christmas, the island nation sparkles in anticipation following the symbolic lighting of the Christmas tree and lights in Victoria - the capital city of Seychelles.

SNA presents six buildings and areas which are alight, dazzling Victoria in ambience and festive spirit.

Central Post Office

One of the oldest buildings in the capital city, it is not surprising that the biggest Christmas tree in Victoria and possibly in the country is found in the grounds of the post office.

The Christmas tree adorned with lights and other decorations are now alight as the island nation counts down to the festive season.

Independence Avenue

One of the most important roads in the capital, dividing the town centre in two, the avenue starts at the location of one of the oldest monument in Victoria - the clock tower.

The avenue is beautifully decorated with all sorts of lights, colourful, in different shapes and patterns - a delight for the eyes.

Peace Park

On normal days, the peace park is a beautiful green space in the capital city where one can go for a stroll, take photos or simply relax under the watchful eyes of Nelson Mandela and James Mancham - whose bronze statues stand in the garden.

But now the garden is blazing with beautiful lights, angels, a beautiful diamond ring and beautiful gold and red Christmas tree.

Amusement Centre

One of the two casinos where people can gamble in the capital city. The Amusement Centre has always stood out with its big bold signage, but is now dazzling and rocking beautiful Christmas decorations.

Adorning its building are colourful lights as well as Christmas trees.

Marine Charter Grounds

This area is a must for photographs, especially with the little ones. The green space adjacent to the marina is now beautifully decorated and alive with different fascinated pieces.

Who thought that you could see reindeer pulling a sledge full of presents in the tropics? In the Marine charter grounds in Victoria, you can! Also, there is an extra big Santa Claus as well as other decorations - a must-see for families.

Grann Kaz

The other casino in the capital city, Grann Kaz is all dressed and looking glam for the festive season. Grann Kaz is the only building along Francis Rachel which is decorated so far.

In the coming days, the casino is expected to offer passerby added attraction in the form of light shows.