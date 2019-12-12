Kenya: Harambee Stars Vow to Defend Cecafa Title

12 December 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By David Kwalimwa

Harambee Stars coach Zedekiah 'Zico' Otieno has vowed his charges will do all it takes to retain this year's Council for East and Central Africa Football Associations (Cecafa) Senior Challenge Cup.

"We have selected the best crop of players from our league and are looking to find out which ones can help their senior teammates at the (Afcon) qualification matches. Most of the players have impressed so far," said Otieno in Kampala.

"They want to end what has been a busy year on a high. We came with the trophy and want to go back home with it. These players want to do it, and so far so good."

Kenya won the last edition of this tournament after beating Zanzibar in Machakos two years ago and a largely second-string Stars squad appears to be on course to equal that record at this year's regional football showpiece in Uganda.

Stars squad, mainly composed of Kenyan Premier League players, has so far defeated Tanzania and Sudan in their opening Group 'B' matches at the StarTimes Stadium in Kampala on Sunday and Tuesday respectively.

These results ensured Stars stormed the semi-finals with a match -- against Zanzibar on Saturday -- to spare.

Despite the impressive returns, Otieno is wary of the threat posed by chief rivals Uganda and speaking after watching Stars beat Sudan 2-1, suggested he'd rather face the host team in the final.

"We came here to win the title but found ourselves in the toughest group. We will try and beat Zanzibar so as to finish top of the group and avoid Uganda, for now," said Zico.

Like Kenya, Uganda has impressed at the tournament with wins against Burundi and Somalia in Group 'A'.

Otieno has been forced to take charge of Kenya's matches against Sudan and Zanzibar after the tournament organisers slapped Stars head coach Francis Kimanzi with a two-match stadium ban for "unsporting behaviour".

"We are not happy with the ban. We have been punished without an opportunity to defend ourselves," said Otieno.

The former Kenya international challenged his players to show their worth to stand a chance of being considered for selection in both the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations and 2022 World Cup qualifiers respectively.

Bandari prodigy Hassan Abdallah, scorer of two of the three goals Kenya have plundered thus far in this tournament, should have done his case of selection to the Afcon qualifier squad plenty of good.

Also staking a claim are Kariobangi Sharks wingback Samuel Olwande, reserve goalkeeper Samuel Odhiambo and Ulinzi burly forward Oscar Wamalwa. who was surprisingly selected ahead of AFC Leopards hit man John Mark Makwatta.

Uganda is the most successful nation in the region with 14 Cecafa titles. Kenya is second with seven.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Sport
Soccer
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Power Outages Spreading in Nigeria
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Shipping Company's Nigerian MD Attacked, Wife Killed
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
South Africa Does It Again - Zozibini Tunzi Wins Miss Universe

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.