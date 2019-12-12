Namibia: Powercom to Construct 19 Network Towers

Telecom Namibia's infrastructure development subsidiary, PowerCom (Pty) Ltd, will erect 19 network towers countrywide next year to improve internet connectivity.

In a press release this week, chief executive officer Alisa Amupolo said the new towers will be erected at a cost of N$27 million.

These infrastructure will enable businesses to expand their Namibian footprint, especially in pivotal areas of internet access and mobile service coverage, along with television and radio coverage as well as two-way communications, she said.

"Construction of new towers, especially in rural areas, brings vastly improved connectivity to citizens and businesses. In this way, [value is added through] stimulating the development of other businesses and increasing the effectiveness of communication across the whole of the country," she said.

Of the 19 towers, the Erongo region will have 11 constructed, followed by Khomas (5), //Kharas (3), while Hardap, Oshikoto, Otjozondjupa and Kunene will get two each. Omusati is set to receive one tower.

Amupolo said while the plans are solid, communities buy-in remains key.

"It is also vital to stimulate buy-in from various stakeholders, including authorities where approval is required to expedite developments," she said.

Valerie Apollus, PowerCom's commercial manager, said every tower constructed encourages the growth of local communications initiatives.

"Annually, N$8,4 million is invested in leasing of land countrywide. More importantly, they improve the lives of every Namibian in their range who can access more services as a direct result of PowerCom's infrastructure," she said.

PowerCom will also spend about N$1 million next year to maintain 80 existing towers countrywide.

The Namibian reported in August this year that PowerCom realised about N$46 million in revenue in 2018 and paid N$8,1 million as dividends.

PowerCom is 100% owned by Telecom Namibia, and has a fixed asset base of N$110 million, including network towers countrywide.

Amupolo said PowerCom believes there are clear opportunities and challenges ahead in the form of 5G, artificial intelligence, and the fourth Industrial Revolution.

"The ICT landscape is not only going to evolve in the coming years, but it will transform entirely, and it is vital that PowerCom continues to invest in preparing for this future as effectively as its clients undoubtedly will," she had said.

The three major ICT companies in Namibia, Powercom, MTC and Paratus, have all been expanding their connectivity bases in the last few months.

On assets, Telecom continues to lead.

Email: [email protected] Twitter: @Lasarus_A