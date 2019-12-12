Namibia: Namdia Hands Over N$80m in Dividends

12 December 2019
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Charmaine Ngatjiheue

The Namib Desert Diamonds on Thursday morning declared dividends worth N$80 million to the government.

This is an increase from the N$50 million declared in 2018.

The Namib Desert Diamonds (Namdia) former board chairperson Shakespeare Masiza said it is an honour to declare and handover the dividends to the shareholder representative, which is the government.

"We at Namdia are proud of our achievements, last year we declared and paid our first dividend of N$50 million and this year, we donated N$15million towards the drought relief programme," he said.

