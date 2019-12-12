Kenya: Capital FM Drawn With RMS for SJAK Sports Day

Nairobi — Defending champions Capital FM have been drawn with last year's second placed team Royal Media Services in Group A for this year's Sports Journalists Association of Kenya (SJAK) Sports Day scheduled for Saturday at the Kasarani Stadium.

Capital edged out RMS on points after winning the tug-of-war decider and the two will renew rivalry once again this year alongside Ebru TV and Online Outlets.

Opera News will make their debut in the Sports Day alongside Switch TV and seasoned participants Kass and Mediamax in Group B while the two oldest news outlets in the country Nation Media Group and Standard Group are favorites in Group C.

They will play the newest media house in Kenya Metropol TV and Freelancers for two coveted places in the last eight. State owned KBC and Radio Africa are favorites to emerge from group D where Mount Kenya and Soka.co.ke aim to show their mettle.

Each team will comprise ten participants three of whom must be of the female gender.

The five competitions on the day include 4x100m relay, football, tug of war, egg race and sack race. Each team will earn points from each event with the overall winners crowned champions.

Overall winners of the tournament are set to pocket a whooping Sh200,0000.

The event received a shot in the arm when global soft drinks manufacturer Coca Cola and telecommunications giants Safaricom injected their support to complement Betway's sponsorship.

Pools for SJAK Sports Day

Group A: Capital FM, Royal Media, Ebru TV, Online Teams

Group B: Mediamax, Switch TV, Kass, Opera News

Group C: Standard Group, Nation Media Group, Metropol TV, Freelancers

Group D: Radio Africa, KBC, Mount Kenya, Soka.co.ke

Quarterfinals

Q1: Winner A vs Runner up D

Q2: winner B vs Runner up C

Q3: Winner C vs Runner up B

Q4: Winner D vs Runner up A

