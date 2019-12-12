Kenya: Counties Urged to Hasten Signing of Framework on Health Ahead of Full UHC Rollout

Nairobi — President Uhuru Kenyatta has directed the Ministry of Health and the County Government to finalize signing of agreement documents in readiness of the nationwide roll-out of the Universal Health Care by June next year.

Speaking during this year's Jamhuri Day celebrations at the Nyayo Stadium on Thursday, the Head of State said the government has seen a successful uptake of the pilot phase of the programme in the counties of Nyeri, Kisumu, Isiolo and Machakos.

He said the pilot phase was a success noting there was a recorded average increase of 39 percent in access to essential health services in the pilot counties of Nyeri, Kisumu, Isiolo and Machakos.

The Head of State said the UHC pillar of the Big 4 Agenda was crafted in recognition of the importance of a healthy population in the achievement of the country's development targets.