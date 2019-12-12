Rwanda: Government Bans Nejma Cooking Oil

12 December 2019
The New Times (Kigali)
By Nasra Bishumba

The Rwanda Food and Drugs Authority(FDA) has pulled NEJMA cooking oil off shelves following its failure to comply with the minimum standards of consumer foods.

The food and drugs authority said in a statement dated December 11, 2019, that the cooking oil, distributed by Hazana Trading Limited, was pulled off the market due to the discrepancies found in the dates indicated on the bottles and on the product packaging boxes.

"Upon thorough scrutiny of NEJMA cooking oil, FDA discovered that the production and expiry date indicated on the product boxes was different from the one indicated on the bottles inside," Charles Karangwa, the Director-General of FDA said in a statement.

Created last year, Rwanda FDA is mandated with protecting public health by regulating food and pharmaceutical products among others.

The statement also indicates that the batch number of the cooking oil was on boxes and not on the bottles, which raised suspicions of foul play.

"After further analysis, we suspect that the production and expiry dates were changed by the manufacturer. Therefore, we regret to inform you that due to these reasons, FDA is announcing its decision to pull this product off the market," it says.

Not the first time

Last month, FDA suspended a Kenyan-made Paracetamol drug over quality issues and ordered actors in the pharmaceutical sector to recall the stock as more investigations are being undertaken.

In the same month, the regulatory body banned several Kenyan-produced peanut butter and maize flour brands from the Rwandan market following their recall by Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) due to high levels of aflatoxins.

Aflatoxins are poisonous carcinogens that are produced by certain molds which grow in soil, decaying vegetation, hay, and grains.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Rwanda
East Africa
Central Africa
Food and Agriculture
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Power Outages Spreading in Nigeria
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Shipping Company's Nigerian MD Attacked, Wife Killed
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
South Africa Does It Again - Zozibini Tunzi Wins Miss Universe

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.