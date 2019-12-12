Kenya: Floods Alert as Masinga Dam Spills

12 December 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By George Munene

The Masinga Dam has spilled, raising fears that it may cause floods and destruction of property in surrounding villages.

Water levels have risen in the dam due to heavy rains pounding the area.

A senior official from the Kenya Electricity Generating Company Philip Mkushia said the dam has started spilling over.

"The dam has a lot of water due to heavy rains being experienced in this area," he said.

However, he allayed fears that human lives were threatened.

He explained that the dam is designed in such a way that once it flows, the water goes back to the river or to the adjacent Gitaru, Kaburu, Kindaruma and Kiambere dams which have not been affected so much by floods.

"The dam is well designed and there is no way it can burst its banks," he added.

Residents living close to the dams had expressed fears the giant dam may sweep them away and destroy their homes should the heavy down pour continue.

The residents said the area has never had such rains which have made the dam overflow.

"We are worried something worse may happen to us if the rains do not subside," a residents told the Nation.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Environment
Climate
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Power Outages Spreading in Nigeria
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Shipping Company's Nigerian MD Attacked, Wife Killed
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
South Africa Does It Again - Zozibini Tunzi Wins Miss Universe

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.