Kenya: Nyali Open to Close 2019 Golf Series

The curtain finally comes down on the 2019 Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) series with the last event in the series, the Nyali Open golf championship at the par 71 Nyali Golf and Country Club course in Mombasa's main land north this weekend.

A field of 60 players including Tanzania's leading amateur, Victor Joseph were drawn to battle it out for points and the Nyali Open golf title in the event being sponsored this year by Contech Container Technology, Samsung and Shikara Limited.

During last year's tournament, Kenya Railway Golf Club's Samuel Njoroge, who has dominated the KAGC series this year, posted a 54-hole total of 218 gross to beat Thika Sports Club's Peter Rimui by four shots to claim the title that had eluded him since 2015.

Njoroge, one of the finest amateur golfers the country has produced, is among those drawn at Nyali this weekend.

Other top amateurs who are also eyeing the title in the popular event, which crowns the season and which follows Thursday's 60th anniversary celebrations of the club, are Uganda Open amateur champion Daniel Nduva, a member of Nyali , who won the Nyali Open 2017 after beating Tanzania's Victor Joseph.

Others are Golf Park's William Odera, Peter Rimui, and Railway's John Lejrimah. The event has also attracted a host of youngsters such as Vet Lab Sports Club's Leo Zurovac and Muthaiga's Taimur Malik.

Teeing off for the first round is set for 7am Saturday, followed by the second round from 12 noon. The third and final round will take place on Sunday.

Elsewhere, the fourth leg of the Kenya Breweries sponsored Johnnie Walker golf series has attracted a big field of over 250 players at the par 72 Thika Sports Club course.

Meanwhile, the seventh leg of the Kenya Open Golf limited owned and run Safari Tour golf series, which was to take place from this Sunday at the par 71 Muthaiga Golf Club course, has been postponed to a later date.

Making the announcement, KOGL Tournament Director, Patrick Obath, said the decision was occasioned by the condition of the Muthaiga Golf Club course following the on-going rains that has been experienced over the past few weeks.

"Muthaiga Golf Club has received 284mm of rainfall over the last 10 days; leaving the course in a condition that is not suitable to hold a Safari Tour Golf Series event," said Obath.

He added: "This decision has been reached after careful deliberation and in consideration of both players' safety and the tournament's integrity and standards. A new date for the event will be communicated in due course."

The 2019/2020 series has so far featured six events held across Kenya and Uganda, where the events were won by Greg Snow, Zambia's Madalitso Muthiya, Tonu Omuli, Justas Madoya and Dismas Indiza - who has won two tournaments.