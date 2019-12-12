Tanzania: Jumeme Electrifies Over 5,000 Households

12 December 2019
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter in UK Ara

MORE than 5,000 households in Ukara Island, Ukerewe District in Mwanza Region have benefited from the first phase of a solar project 'Micro Power Economy, Tanzania Roll-out' implemented by JUMEME Rural Power Supply Limited.

That was recently said in U kerewe by one of the JUMEME Directors, Prof Costa Mahalu, while addressing European Union (EU ) and Rural Energy Agency (REA) officials, who visited one of the solar projects in the district.

Prof Mahalu noted that apart from the households, many small scale entrepreneurs and industries, as well as community facilities such as hospitals and village water utilities are among the beneficiaries.

"JUMEME has so far electrified 20 villages in ten different Islands, stimulating local economies and creating numerous work opportunities. JUMEME focus is long-term local collaborations including investment in local employees," he said.

It is good that each and every employee working as an engineer with JUMEME in its 12 sites is Tanzanians.

In the group, 25 are permanent employees and out of the number, 22 are locals.

"We hope to create more jobs for our youth especially at the second and third phases," he said.

Prof Mahalu, also St Augustine U niversity of Tanzania (SAU T), Vice-Chancellor, added that the university as shareholder of JUMEME supports in recruiting process and providing field work to the sites especially its engineer students.

"Local commitment is the main driver in our search for new staff members. The company strives to empower and build the capacity of local engineers and young professionals to run numerous minigrids," he noted.

The idea is that by providing young professionals with extended knowledge, not only to individuals, but the whole sector will benefit from competent workforce specialised in the development of solar mini-grids.

JUMEME main objective is to provide reliable and affordable electricity to areas not served by the national grid.

JUMEME's tariff model includes not only the provision of electricity, but also the electrical wiring in the houses.

Customers are free and would not be charged any grid connection costs.

JUMEME aims at setting up a total of 300 mini-grid systems to serve over 1,000,000 people by the year 2023 across rural Tanzania, in line with the government of Tanzania's agenda of electrifying rural Tanzania.

More From: Daily News

Tanzania
East Africa
Urban Issues
across allAfrica.com
