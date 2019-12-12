Zimbabwe: Nine Miss Tourism Models Injured in Vumba Bus Accident

12 December 2019
New Zimbabwe (London)

Nine contestants in this year's Miss Tourism Zimbabwe finals were injured Wednesday evening when a bus they were travelling in to a Vumba lodge overturned at 13 km peg along Vumba-Mutare road.

Manicaland police spokesperson, Inspector Tavhiringwa Kakohwa confirmed the incident.

He said there were 27 people aboard the bus when the driver lost control resulting in it overturning once.

"There were 27 people aboard the bus when the driver lost control and the bus overturned once. 10 people are admitted in the hospital and their condition is stable," said Kakohwa.

The injured have been identified Maria Makelve and Michelle Mupasi (Midlands Province), Rutendo Tilda Mafuratidze (Manicaland), Rutendo Amanda Taruvinga and Grace Karimupfumbi (Masvingo), Monalisa Ellen Tafirenyika (Matebeleland North), Maureen Gondwe (Mashonaland Central), Wendy Maturi (Mashonaland Central) as well as Pauline Marere (Mashonaland West).

In a press release, organisers of the Miss Tourism Zimbabwe Finals said of the 10 people admitted at a local private hospital, nine were models.

The Miss Tourism Zimbabwe finals were scheduled to be held in Juliasdale, Nyanga on Saturday but have been postponed to a later date.

The organisers confirmed the incident.

"The Finalists were booked to spend the night in Vumba after they had aborted a trip to Chimanimani due to bad weather. The bus developed a mechanical fault and it veered off the road.

"Nine Finalists were injured in the accident and are admitted at Murambi Gardens Clinic in Mutare. They are all in a stable condition.

"We would like to thank the driver for his heroic efforts to control the bus. He really saved the day. He is also admitted at Murambi Gardens Clinic along with a chaperon.

"While there have been various scenarios circulating on social media platforms, the girls are stable and in high spirits. Their families have been informed and we are grateful for their support.

"The girls are naturally still in shock, but stable and recovering. We are just waiting for the doctors to give their assessment of their conditions so we won't comment further on that. The 10 other Finalists are booked in a local hotel," said the organisers.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Travel
Southern Africa
Zimbabwe
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Power Outages Spreading in Nigeria
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Shipping Company's Nigerian MD Attacked, Wife Killed
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
South Africa Does It Again - Zozibini Tunzi Wins Miss Universe

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.