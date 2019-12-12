Zimbabwe: Nine Miss Tourism Models Injured in Vumba Bus Accident

Nine contestants in this year's Miss Tourism Zimbabwe finals were injured Wednesday evening when a bus they were travelling in to a Vumba lodge overturned at 13 km peg along Vumba-Mutare road.

Manicaland police spokesperson, Inspector Tavhiringwa Kakohwa confirmed the incident.

He said there were 27 people aboard the bus when the driver lost control resulting in it overturning once.

"There were 27 people aboard the bus when the driver lost control and the bus overturned once. 10 people are admitted in the hospital and their condition is stable," said Kakohwa.

The injured have been identified Maria Makelve and Michelle Mupasi (Midlands Province), Rutendo Tilda Mafuratidze (Manicaland), Rutendo Amanda Taruvinga and Grace Karimupfumbi (Masvingo), Monalisa Ellen Tafirenyika (Matebeleland North), Maureen Gondwe (Mashonaland Central), Wendy Maturi (Mashonaland Central) as well as Pauline Marere (Mashonaland West).

In a press release, organisers of the Miss Tourism Zimbabwe Finals said of the 10 people admitted at a local private hospital, nine were models.

The Miss Tourism Zimbabwe finals were scheduled to be held in Juliasdale, Nyanga on Saturday but have been postponed to a later date.

The organisers confirmed the incident.

"The Finalists were booked to spend the night in Vumba after they had aborted a trip to Chimanimani due to bad weather. The bus developed a mechanical fault and it veered off the road.

"Nine Finalists were injured in the accident and are admitted at Murambi Gardens Clinic in Mutare. They are all in a stable condition.

"We would like to thank the driver for his heroic efforts to control the bus. He really saved the day. He is also admitted at Murambi Gardens Clinic along with a chaperon.

"While there have been various scenarios circulating on social media platforms, the girls are stable and in high spirits. Their families have been informed and we are grateful for their support.

"The girls are naturally still in shock, but stable and recovering. We are just waiting for the doctors to give their assessment of their conditions so we won't comment further on that. The 10 other Finalists are booked in a local hotel," said the organisers.