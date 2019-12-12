Namibia: Windhoek East Constituency Supports Small Entrepreneurs for Growth and for Employment

12 December 2019
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)
By David Adetona

The Khomas Regional Council's Windhoek East constituency has once again demonstrated that it remains at the forefront of driving self-employment in its community when owners of income generating projects recently received equipment or material worth N$150,000 as part fulfillment of the government's promise of assistance to citizens in accordance with job creation strategies in all the constituencies.

The beneficiaries received material or equipment such as an electric generator, a chest freezer, a steel ladder, a welding machine, safety construction helmets, gazebos, tents, a braai cookware set, plastic cooler boxes, chairs with tables and many other items to support poverty alleviation or employment creation in the constituency.

The projects that received assistance include catering, plumbing, tourism, bread bakery, butchery, construction and hospitality businesses that are based on self-employment and at the same time give employment to others.

The beneficiaries all agreed that the provision of material or equipment in support of small upcoming entrepreneurs, women, men and youth, is a contribution in achieving a secured livelihood and empowerment of communities or an effort to find solutions to those individuals who do not quality for loans at financial institutions for small projects or business. All the beneficiaries were grateful and acknowledged the value of the Council and the constituency office's assistance and support to the growth of income generating projects.

Presenting the items to the beneficiaries, the Windhoek East Councillor, Joyce Namuhuja said that the auspicious occasion of yet another handover of equipment to various owners of income generating projects is the eighth time since the inception of the programme in the constituency.

She pointed out that a large section of the country's most disadvantaged population is engaged in small scale businesses and the government fully recognises the vital role that small businesses or projects can play in social and economic development to improve the living conditions of people at all levels.

In a similar vein, the Councillor added that the Income Generating Activities grants in the form of material or equipment given to community-based economically viable projects, uplift their existing small business activities with a view to become big, sustainable and competitive Namibian companies.

The Councillor encouraged all the beneficiaries to work hard and be productive to achieve the anticipated goals of job creation and poverty alleviation for the benefit of society.

Caption:(left to right). Lineekela Kaxuxuena from Ebbenlee Investment, Peyavali Uukunde from Peyavali Rental Company, Councillor of the Windhoek East constituency, Hon Joyce Namuhuja, Lea Namoloh from Exquisite Bread and Alex Dawid Strauss from Strauss Braai at a recent ceremony where the Councillor presented the beneficiaries with an assortment of equipment and material as part of the constituency's Income Generating Activities grants. (Photograph by David Adetona).

