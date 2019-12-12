South Africa: Mzansi Super League Final in Paarl Sold Out!

Cape Town — The 2019 Mzansi Super League (MSL) final, scheduled for Boland Park in Paarl on Monday, has been sold out.

All 7 500 tickets were snapped up within a day and half to ensure the biggest crowd of the tournament

Faf du Plessis' Paaarl Rocks outfit will face the winner of Friday night's semi-final taking place in Port Elizabeth between the Nelson Mandela Bay Giants and the Tshwane Spartans.

The Rocks secured their place in the final this past weekend after defeating the Nelson Mandela Bay Giants to position themselves on top of the MSL standings.

Paarl Rocks CEO James Fortuin said the fast ticket sales were a testament to the quality of the cricket played throughout the tournament.

"We succeeded in creating a vibe at Boland Park over the last two months which enticed not only regular cricket supporters, but also new converts to this exciting new form of entertainment," he said.

"We are going all-out to ensure Monday night will be memorable. There will be music, dancing, fireworks and much more entertainment presented in a family-friendly environment.

"The support the Paarl Rocks have received from the community in the wider Boland area has been phenomenal and we see Monday night as a thank you to our purple army of supporters."

The Rocks will be without Englishman James Vince after he left earlier this week to join the Sydney Sixers for the Big Bash League.

Monday's final will start at 17:30 and will be broadcast live on SABC.

- Compiled by Lynn Butler

Source: Sport24