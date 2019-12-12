Namibia: Sage Smoke Releases First Floetry EP, for Everyone On a Healing Journey

Sage Smoke (Beauty Boois) will be present her first floetry Extended Play (EP), titled 'Heal' which she will release on Thursday.

Sage Smoke Releases First Floetry EPSage Smoke said her EP is a blend of poetry and rhythm, a mixture of poems that flow over a beat, a mixture of floetry and alternative R&B soul.

"I created this EP to facilitate my personal self-healing journey through a series of affirming messages with an easy going positive vibe," she explained.

She highlighted how happy and grateful she is to share 'Heal', with everyone who is on their own healing journey.

Heal features vocals by local poet Ashwyn Mberi as well as instrumentals by Lau, on guitar and Ray on keys, which are all produced by DJ Loudima Dreamer. While, visuals which include a music video for track one, Melanin Mantra, were filmed and directed by Namafu Amutse, photographer and videographer and the art work for the cover by Kristen Montaruli a US Based Visual artist of Krittle Kat edits.

