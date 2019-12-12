Nigeria: Makinde Signs Oyo State Anti-Graft Bill Into Law

12 December 2019
This Day (Lagos)
By Kemi Olaitan

Ibadan — With effect from Wednesday, all proven cases of corruption, financial mismanagement and misappropriation of government funds are now punishable under Oyo State laws, as the state Governor, Seyi Makinde, signed into law the Oyo State Economic and Financial Crimes Commission Bill, a domestication of the anti-graft agencies established by the federal government.

He signed the bill into law at a brief ceremony which was held at the Executive Chamber of the Governor's office in Agodi, describing the latest move as an opportunity for his administration to prove to the world that he can run a transparent and accountable government.

The event was witnessed by top government functionaries, including the Deputy Governor, Rauf Olaniyan; Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Adebo Ogundoyin, who was represented by the Majority Leader, Hon. Sanjo Adedoyin; Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mrs. Olubanwo Adeosun; the Chief of Staff, Chief Bisi Ilaka; state Head of Service, Mrs. Amidat Agboola; commissioners, Special Advisers, members of the state House of Assembly among other political appointees.

Makinde, in a brief remark after signing the bill into law, reiterated that corruption is a menace that must be fought to a halt because of its negative consequences on the people, especially in terms of delaying infrastructural development.

He assured the people that the law is not to harass or witch-hunt any individual or political party but to ensure a new culture of doing what is right in the interest of the development and progress of the people and the state, adding that he remains committed to his promise of wavering his immunity to answer questions before the Commission, if the need arises.

According to him, "We have just signed in the anti-corruption law for Oyo State. There is nothing to be afraid of, nothing to fear at all.

"Why we have domesticated the anti-corruption law is just as we want governance to get closer to the grassroots, the same way we have to guide the resources of the state up to the grassroots level.

"Corruption kills the society. When monies meant for projects, salaries and certain developmental initiatives are diverted, we miss such opportunity. So, we believe that we have to tackle corruption. I said during my inaugural address as the governor of Oyo State that I will be ready to wave my immunity to face any corruption charges against my person, and my statement still stands. I still maintain that position.

"This is not a law to witch-hunt anyone, it is not about politics or political interests, it is not about APC or PDP, it's about our state (Oyo). We know for a fact that, if we tackle corruption, then we have more resources to take care of our people, and that is exactly what this law is meant to achieve for us."

Makinde added: "I want to implore everybody in the state that we give you the assurance that we will act. We do know that people may want to take certain things for granted. They may want to use this law to settle scores, I have seen situation where people wrote frivolous petitions against somebody who they have hatred for, but we will not condone that."

"Our decisions on whether we want to perpetrate corruption are waiting for us out there. So, I want to thank you and give you the assurance that this law is to keep ourselves in check, hold ourselves accountable."

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Governance
Legal Affairs
Corruption
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Power Outages Spreading in Nigeria
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Shipping Company's Nigerian MD Attacked, Wife Killed
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
South Africa Does It Again - Zozibini Tunzi Wins Miss Universe

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.