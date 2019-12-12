Angola: Basketball - National Championship Kicks Off

Luanda — The National Senior Men's Basketball Championship starts on Friday, under the leadership of a Management Commission.

Angolan Basketball Federation (FAB) and National Basketball Referees' Association faced a stalemate over payment of debt to referees, preventing the kick off of senior men's basketball championship slated for October 18.

Non-compliance with the payment of debt lead to resignation of the Board chairman, Helder Cruz along with five other members of the group, who alleged lack of support.

This is not the first time that national competition has been postponed over debt related case. Such a situation also occurred, for example, in 2011/12 and 2016/2017 editions.

To ensure the conditions for the beginning of the race, the Ministry of Youth and Sports appointed last November a Management Commission headed by the former president of the Angolan Federation of Basketball (FAB), Gustavo da Conceição.

Find below the first round games:

Petro de Luanda - Marinha de Guerra (Cidadela main pavilion 06 pm)

ASA - 1º de Agosto (Dream Space 06 pm)

Vila Clotilde - Interclube (February 28, 2020 at 06 pm)

Universidade Lusíada - C.F.D Kwanza (February 28, 2020 at 03:30 pm)