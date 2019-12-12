Namibia: Activist Enters Walvis Bay Urban Contest

5 December 2019
New Era (Windhoek)
By Eveline De Klerk

Eveline de Klerk

WALVIS BAY - Local community activist Kenneth Iilonga has confirmed his candidature for the race of Walvis Bay Urban constituency councillor as an independent candidate. A by-election will be held at

the harbour town on 15 January following the resignation of Swapo's Hafeni Ndemula who was

nominated by party president Hage Geingob for position of member of parliament next year.

The Electoral Commission of Namibia returning officer for the Walvis Bay by-elections, Jeffery

Manale, this week confirmed that Iilonga handed in his application form on Monday, making him the

second independent candidate to do so.

Walvis Bay resident and activist Knowledge Ipinge also declared his interest to contest the election.

Iilonga this week told New Era that he has been a community activist for years and has been mobilising

pressure groups in Walvis Bay in order to help the landless and the poor.

"I realise that I have to contest for the councillor position to be heard by the president and to serve

my people better. As a councillor, I also want to assist with unemployment, this will put me in a better position to lobby for employment for our people," he explained. Iilonga also said that his main concern is with street children and challenges parents face when enrolling their children at schools and universities. He also said he wants to lobby for the inclusion of Bible studies in local schools.

Iilonga pointed out that he was still a Swapo member. He had in the past unsuccessfully attempted to

register his own political party, the National Empowerment Fighting Corruption (NEFC).

"If anyone has a problem with my Swapo membership, they should bring my money back and then come and get their membership card," Iilonga said.

"I do not want to be caught up in politics but to help the people as Swapo is failing to address the needs of the people because a faction within the party had made it their commitment to distract the implementation of President Hage Geingob's plans for the country."

All political parties or associations participating in the by-election are expected to submit their candidate names by 6 December. By Tuesday afternoon, none of the political parties, including Swapo have submitted

their nominations to the ECN.

