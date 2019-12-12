Malawi: HRDC Rejects Mutharika Demand to Stop Anti-Ansah Protests

Anti-Jane Ansah protests organisers have flatly rejected a demand from President Peter Mutharika to stop demonstrations as a condition for the Public Affairs Committee (PAC) initiated peace talks.

PAC leader in the mediation team Bishop Thomas Msusa said this on Thursday after meeting Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) officials.

"They have said that they will not stop organizing the protests because they say to demonstrate is their human right," said Msusa.

Timothy Mtambo, chairperson of HRDC has confirmed that the organization will not give in on protests, saying the Malawi Electoral Commission chairperson Ansah must resign.

Msusa however said HRDC has accepted to meet president Mutharika to find the lasting solution to the current political impasse following the highly disputed May 21, 2019 elections.