Namibia: Private Sector Advocacy Group Demands Action to Improve Business Environment

12 December 2019
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

Team Namibia, the mobilisation force in support of and in the interest of Namibian business, is acutely aware of the current developments and calls for decisive action. A recessionary environment, corruption scandals, acute election fever, followed by post-election uncertainty, have a direct impact on business.

In an uncertain environment, businesses find it hard to thrive, or indeed to survive. Not only are small businesses affected but also the larger corporations, and all those dependent on a successful business community.

Team Namibia calls for decisive action to be taken by the Namibian Government with regard to tackling corruption. It not only undermines the efforts to secure sustainable economic development, but it is counter-productive to national efforts of poverty eradication and achieving a more equal society, and prosperity for all.

Even though all citizen are affected, the poor are bearing the brunt even more. Stealing of national wealth and resources and squandering of tax payers' money, and therefore limited access to effective services for Namibians, undermine every effort to maintain and secure a peaceful and prosperous future for all.

In this regard, Team Namibia calls for the following:

- Transparency in government must be secured at all times;

- Public decisions to be based on fairness and accountability;

- Although the value of adhering to systems, processes and institutions in a democratic society is clearly recognised, every effort should be made by our leadership to ensure that legal processes are sped up;

- Investigations need to take place to determine if and where systems have been manipulated by individuals, networks or organisations for illicit gains.

- The Anti-Corruption Commission must be effectively resourced immediately to speed up all investigations, independently, also in order to address possible negative perceptions of our government and our country, domestically and internationally, to rebuild trust and instill confidence.

"We need to ask ourselves, do we want to be a prosperous nation? High level of uncertainty has a direct impact on consumer spending and business investment. It is critical that immediate and concerted action is taken to resolve some of these issues. We simply can not just be bystanders and observe the current developments, we have a responsibility to our children to leave them a nation we can be proud of."

Pieter van Niekerk, chairperson of Team Namibia.

Read the original article on Namibia Economist.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Namibia Economist. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Namibia Economist

Most Popular
Namibia
Southern Africa
Business
Governance
Corruption
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Power Outages Spreading in Nigeria
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Shipping Company's Nigerian MD Attacked, Wife Killed
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
South Africa Does It Again - Zozibini Tunzi Wins Miss Universe

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.