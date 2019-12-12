Namibia: Private Sector Advocacy Group Demands Action to Improve Business Environment

Team Namibia, the mobilisation force in support of and in the interest of Namibian business, is acutely aware of the current developments and calls for decisive action. A recessionary environment, corruption scandals, acute election fever, followed by post-election uncertainty, have a direct impact on business.

In an uncertain environment, businesses find it hard to thrive, or indeed to survive. Not only are small businesses affected but also the larger corporations, and all those dependent on a successful business community.

Team Namibia calls for decisive action to be taken by the Namibian Government with regard to tackling corruption. It not only undermines the efforts to secure sustainable economic development, but it is counter-productive to national efforts of poverty eradication and achieving a more equal society, and prosperity for all.

Even though all citizen are affected, the poor are bearing the brunt even more. Stealing of national wealth and resources and squandering of tax payers' money, and therefore limited access to effective services for Namibians, undermine every effort to maintain and secure a peaceful and prosperous future for all.

In this regard, Team Namibia calls for the following:

- Transparency in government must be secured at all times;

- Public decisions to be based on fairness and accountability;

- Although the value of adhering to systems, processes and institutions in a democratic society is clearly recognised, every effort should be made by our leadership to ensure that legal processes are sped up;

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Business Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

- Investigations need to take place to determine if and where systems have been manipulated by individuals, networks or organisations for illicit gains.

- The Anti-Corruption Commission must be effectively resourced immediately to speed up all investigations, independently, also in order to address possible negative perceptions of our government and our country, domestically and internationally, to rebuild trust and instill confidence.

"We need to ask ourselves, do we want to be a prosperous nation? High level of uncertainty has a direct impact on consumer spending and business investment. It is critical that immediate and concerted action is taken to resolve some of these issues. We simply can not just be bystanders and observe the current developments, we have a responsibility to our children to leave them a nation we can be proud of."

Pieter van Niekerk, chairperson of Team Namibia.