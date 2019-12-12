Namibia: Kraatz Internship Programme Absorbs Nine More Students

12 December 2019
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

Nine more students from the Namibia Institute of Mining and Technology were recently taken on board the Kraatz internship programme, to be groomed in preparation for the working environment by further developing their knowledge and skills.

Specializing in Boiler-making, Welding, and Fitting & Turning, the interns will do their job attachment at Kraatz to gain practical experience necessary for the job market, and get exposure in the Industrial & Mining Division, Workshop, and also in the Marine & Offshore Division where they are exposed to the ship repair industry. Students on the program are mentored and coached by Master craftsmen in the engineering sector, both locally and internationally.

The students are; Immanuel Nghidimondyila; Herman Uugwanga; Oscar Mwifi; Silas Amutenya; Vilho Shihepo; Elias Sheefeni; Pinehas Tobias; Maxwell Diergaardt and Shaun Titus.

"The Kraatz internship program continues to grow from strength to strength. This program forms an integral part of the Kraatz journey of being a catalyst for positive change in a country where skills shortage appears to be one of our significant challenges. We are also dedicated to adding value locally, and skills development is our contribution," said Kraatz Manager: Human Capital, Roberto January.

Kraatz, a subsidiary of the Ohlthaver & List Group, has invested in the skills development of 121 students from the Namibia Institute of Mining and Technology since the introduction of its internship program in 2011.

Caption: Kraatz Manager: Human Capital, Roberto January and Kraatz Operations Manager, Kobie Potgieter with some of the students.

