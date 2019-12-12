Malawi: MCP SG Contradicts Chakwera On Mutharika Meet

12 December 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) secretary general Eisenhower Mkaka has sharply contradicted his party president Lazarus Chakwera on meeting President Peter Mutharika face to face to end the current political impasse.

Chakwera told the media on Wednesday after meeting organisers of peace talks, the Public Affairs Committee (PAC) that he was ready to meet Mutharika for peace talks to end the current political impasse which has virtually put Malawi in a lock down.

The opposition MCP and UTM are disputing the May 21 presidential results, claiming they were manipulated in favour of Mutharika, an allegation both the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) and Mutharika denies.

Writing on his Facebook wall, Mkaka claimed Chakwera's meeting with PAC did not secure any talks between Mutharika and the MCP leader.

"That would go against conventional wisdom," stated Mkaka who also testified the election case.

"Why would Chakwera allow the court process to go all the way to the end and in between be saying he does not recognize Mutharika as president, only to allow meeting Mutharika after the court processes have almost come to end?" says Mkaka.

Mkaka says Chakwera's position has been and will still be that he does not recognize Mutharika as president and he is occupying that seat illegally.

"There is no meeting between Chakwera and Mutharika," declared Mkaka.

This is in contradiction to what Chakwera said on Thursday, who said Malawians should be able to meet and discuss issues when differences arise.

Mutharika also said he is ready to meet both Chakwera and UTM president Saulos Chilima over the issue.

PAC is also meeting separately Human Rights Defenders Coalition officials and Chilima.

