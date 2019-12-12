Malawi: Constitutional Court Says Malawi Poll Case Ruling Between December 21 and February 2020

Ruling on the landmark presidential election case is expected between December 21 and end of February, a senior court official has hinted.

A panel of five judges comprising Ivy Kamanga, Dingiswayo Madise, Mike Tembo, Redson Kapindu and Healey Potani as chairperson will not be persuaded to make a decision by public opinion

Registrar of the High Court and the Supreme Court of Malawi Agnes Patemba says the extension of time for the petitioners to make their final submissions on the case will not affect the calendar for the ruling.

"What will be affected is the time limit for the respondents to respond to the submissions, nothing else," said Patemba.

Patemba said the ruling will be delivered within 45 days after the oral submissions to the court on December 19 and 20, saying the ruling is therefore slated any day between December 21 and end of February.

"The judges have made the commitment to deliver the judgment within the 45 days," said Patemba.

UTM president Saulos Chilima and Malawi Congress Party's Lazarus Chakwera are challenging the presidential election result in the court which they say were manipulated in favour of president Peter Mutharika, claim denied by both the Malawi Electoral Commission and Mutharika.