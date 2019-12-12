South Africa: University of Pretoria Honours Retired Constitutional Court Justice Zak Yacoob

12 December 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Jeanette Chabalala

Retired Constitutional Court Justice Zak Yacoob has received an honourary doctorate from the University of Pretoria for his contribution to the law.

The honour was conferred upon him at the university's Centre for Human Rights graduation ceremony on Monday.

In a statement, the university said: "Justice Yacoob was awarded the honourary doctorate in recognition of his extensive contribution to the law, his exemplary life of service to human rights, his continuous moral leadership and the stature he has attained in society."

Apart from "obvious credentials as a committed campaigner for human rights, he is a beacon of integrity, truth and justice in South Africa and around the world", the institution added.

In his acceptance speech, Yacoob said he was "deeply humbled" by the honour, according to the institution.

"This honourary doctorate is extremely important to me. Emotionally, it is undoubtedly immensely heartwarming to be recognised and applauded by committed professionals who have themselves made a sterling commitment to democracy and continue to do so," he was quoted as saying.

During the ceremony, 63 master's degrees and two doctorates were conferred on graduates.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Power Outages Spreading in Nigeria
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Shipping Company's Nigerian MD Attacked, Wife Killed
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
South Africa Does It Again - Zozibini Tunzi Wins Miss Universe

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.