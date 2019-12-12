Zimbabwe: Miss Tourism Finals Postponed

Miss Tourism Zimbabwe finals which were scheduled for this Saturday have been postponed to a date to be advised after a bus ferrying finalists was involved in an accident on its way to Eden Lodge in Vumba last night.

Nine Finalists sustained injuries and are currently under observation at Murambi Gardens Clinic in Mutare.

No death has been recorded.

In a statement released by Miss Tourism Zimbabwe, the accident could have been more fatal had it not been for the driver's "heroic" efforts

"It was unfortunate that on the way to Vumba, the bus developed a mechanical fault before it veered off the road. We would like to extend our gratitude to the driver for the professionalism and heroic efforts he displayed as he controlled the bus throughout the horrific ordeal. He saved the day and we wish him a speedy recovery as he is also admitted at the Clinic," said Miss Tourism Zimbabwe CEO, Sarah Mpofu-Sibanda

The girls who are admitted are Maria Makelve and Michelle Mupasi from the Midlands Province, Rutendo Tilda Mafuratidze from Manicaland Province, Rutendo Amanda Taruvinga and Grace Karimupfumbi of Masvingo Province, Monalisa Ellen Tafirenyika from Matebeleland North, Maureen Gondwe and Wendy Maturi of Mashonaland Central Province and

Pauline Marere from Mashonaland West.