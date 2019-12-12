South Africa: Stormers 2020 Coaching Team Confirmed

Cape Town — The coaching team that will work alongside Stormers head coach John Dobson in the 2020 Super Rugby season has been confirmed.

Experienced team manager Chippie Solomon , strength and conditioning coach Riefaat Jappie , defence coach Norman Laker and backs coach Dawie Snyman will all continue in their current roles, with forwards coach Rito Hlungwani and skills coach and technical analyst Labeeb Levy being the new additions to the coaching team.

Scrum consultant Hanyani Shimange and kicking coach Gareth Wright will work across all of WP Rugby's professional teams and provide support to the Stormers coaching team as part of their roles.

Levy has been involved with Western Province Rugby for 12 years in various roles including coaching education and analysis, while Hlungwani has come through every level of the game, starting out as a player and working in club and university rugby before graduating to the professional structures.

Every single one of these coaches has extensive experience in the Western Province Rugby system. Levy, Hlungwani, Shimange and Wright all represented Western Province as players, while every coach has worked at club level locally and worked their way up through the various WP Rugby structures.

Laker, Snyman, Levy and Jappie have previously worked alongside Dobson in the Western Province Currie Cup and SuperSport Rugby Challenge Cup teams.

Dobson said that he and his coaches are excited about the challenges that lie ahead of them in the 2020 Vodacom Super Rugby campaign.

"Our whole coaching team have come through the system here at Western Province Rugby and every one of them understands that the Stormers is more than just a rugby team.

"The hard work for the 2020 season has already started and we are excited about the potential that we have as a group of coaches working with a world-class squad," he said.

Western Province Rugby Group CEO Paul Zacks said that he is looking forward to seeing what this coaching team will deliver as a group.

"It is vital that we make the most of the considerable playing talent that we have at our disposal and in order to do so we have put together a strong group of coaches who are closely aligned both on and off the field.

"We are proud of the fact that all of these coaches have come through our various structures and want to give them the best opportunity to take the Stormers to new heights," he said.

Source: Sport24