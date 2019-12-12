South Africa: Another Durban Subcontractor Arrested for Ethekwini Municipal Corruption

12 December 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Pretoria — Dolly Pamella Mhlongo (26) was arrested this morning as part of the ongoing probe into the eThekwini Municipality fraud and corruption.

Mhlongo representing Mcebezeli Trading joins the other seven suspects who were arrested by the Hawks' Clean Audit Task Team (CATT), for fraud, corruption, money laundering in contravention of the Municipal Finance Act and Municipal System Act.

Four eThekwini Municipality councillors, municipal officials and community based contractors were arrested by the CATT for allegedly being involved in the R208 million Durban Solid Waste tender scandal.

Councillors Nomthandazo Abigail Shabalala (50), Sithenjwa Mishack Nyause (57), Thembelihle Grace De Lange (45), Nomsa Mthembu (70) appeared briefly at the Durban Commercial Crime Court yesterday together with three contactors, Noxolo Ngcobo (37), representing 12 fingers Trading Enterprise, Muzukhona Sibonelo Radebe (42), linked to WSS Mathetha Trading Enterprise and Sibongiseni Ntsele (43), representing Bonga Likwena Trading were all granted R5000 bail each with bail conditions including not to interfere with investigations and surrendering of their passports to the investigation officer.

Mhlongo, the latest person to be arrested today was also granted bail of R5000 with similar bail terms. The latest arrest brings the total arrests to 23 thus far.

Meanwhile the eight weight bridge operators Ntombifuthi Dhlamini (35), Mfana Mamba (49), Trinity Norgy (41), Thandekile Mbhele (44), Clement Thabethe (57), Douglas Mpanza (57), Zanele Jali (46), Sifiso Gumede (57), who allegedly colluded with service providers to generate false weight receipts billed to the municipality in exchange of gratification were granted R3500 bail each.

The group's arrest follows a year-long CATT investigation that uncovered a network of corrupt activities which included fraud, money laundering in contravention of the Municipal Finance Act and Municipal System Act, both cases have been postponed to 07 April 2020 for pre-trial proceedings.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Power Outages Spreading in Nigeria
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Shipping Company's Nigerian MD Attacked, Wife Killed
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
South Africa Does It Again - Zozibini Tunzi Wins Miss Universe

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.