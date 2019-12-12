South Africa: Another Durban Subcontractor Arrested for Ethekwini Municipal Corruption

press release

Pretoria — Dolly Pamella Mhlongo (26) was arrested this morning as part of the ongoing probe into the eThekwini Municipality fraud and corruption.

Mhlongo representing Mcebezeli Trading joins the other seven suspects who were arrested by the Hawks' Clean Audit Task Team (CATT), for fraud, corruption, money laundering in contravention of the Municipal Finance Act and Municipal System Act.

Four eThekwini Municipality councillors, municipal officials and community based contractors were arrested by the CATT for allegedly being involved in the R208 million Durban Solid Waste tender scandal.

Councillors Nomthandazo Abigail Shabalala (50), Sithenjwa Mishack Nyause (57), Thembelihle Grace De Lange (45), Nomsa Mthembu (70) appeared briefly at the Durban Commercial Crime Court yesterday together with three contactors, Noxolo Ngcobo (37), representing 12 fingers Trading Enterprise, Muzukhona Sibonelo Radebe (42), linked to WSS Mathetha Trading Enterprise and Sibongiseni Ntsele (43), representing Bonga Likwena Trading were all granted R5000 bail each with bail conditions including not to interfere with investigations and surrendering of their passports to the investigation officer.

Mhlongo, the latest person to be arrested today was also granted bail of R5000 with similar bail terms. The latest arrest brings the total arrests to 23 thus far.

Meanwhile the eight weight bridge operators Ntombifuthi Dhlamini (35), Mfana Mamba (49), Trinity Norgy (41), Thandekile Mbhele (44), Clement Thabethe (57), Douglas Mpanza (57), Zanele Jali (46), Sifiso Gumede (57), who allegedly colluded with service providers to generate false weight receipts billed to the municipality in exchange of gratification were granted R3500 bail each.

The group's arrest follows a year-long CATT investigation that uncovered a network of corrupt activities which included fraud, money laundering in contravention of the Municipal Finance Act and Municipal System Act, both cases have been postponed to 07 April 2020 for pre-trial proceedings.