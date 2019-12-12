South Africa: Suspect Arrested for Fatal Shooting of Teenager

11 December 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

A 19-year-old teenager was arrested within an hour after a 16-year-old youth was fatally wounded at a house in Bondage Street in Kleinskool on Wednesday, 11 December 2019.

It is alleged that at about 10:00, Jadin Daniels and the suspect were in the house allegedly playing with a .38 revolver. A shot went off and hit Daniels in the face. He died at the scene. The suspect ran away.

Investigations at the scene led police to a house not far from Bondage Street and the suspect was arrested. No firearm was recovered.

The suspect is detained on a charge of murder and is expected to appear in the Port Elizabeth magistrates' court on Friday, 13 December 2019.

