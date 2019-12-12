South Africa: Provincial Commissioner Condemns the Killing of Six People in Mpumalanga

press release

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula condemned the brutal killing of a family in Mpumalanga last night. "It is quite disturbing to hear that there are heartless people out there who can kill others in such a brutal matter. There can be no justification for killing anyone in such a callous manner. I have tasked detectives at our Provincial Organized Crime Unit led by Brigadier Mbele to investigate this matter," he said.

"We are still trying to follow all possible leads that will assist in the speedy arrest of the suspects involved. Anyone with information on the suspects involved is encouraged to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or make use of the MySAPS App that can be loaded on any iPhone or Android device," he added.

It is alleged that last night at 20:30, the family were seated at their home at Unit 3 in Mpumalanga watching TV when they heard gunshots emanating from the door and the window. Six people aged between eleven and 52 were declared dead at the scene after they sustained multiple gunshot wounds. A three-year-old boy sustained a gunshot wound to the leg and was conveyed to hospital for medical attention. Three other victims escaped unharmed. Charges of murder and attempted murder were opened for investigation. The motive for the attack is yet to be determined as the investigation still unfolds.