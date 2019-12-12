South Africa: Provincial Commissioner Condemns the Killing of Six People in Mpumalanga

12 December 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula condemned the brutal killing of a family in Mpumalanga last night. "It is quite disturbing to hear that there are heartless people out there who can kill others in such a brutal matter. There can be no justification for killing anyone in such a callous manner. I have tasked detectives at our Provincial Organized Crime Unit led by Brigadier Mbele to investigate this matter," he said.

"We are still trying to follow all possible leads that will assist in the speedy arrest of the suspects involved. Anyone with information on the suspects involved is encouraged to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or make use of the MySAPS App that can be loaded on any iPhone or Android device," he added.

It is alleged that last night at 20:30, the family were seated at their home at Unit 3 in Mpumalanga watching TV when they heard gunshots emanating from the door and the window. Six people aged between eleven and 52 were declared dead at the scene after they sustained multiple gunshot wounds. A three-year-old boy sustained a gunshot wound to the leg and was conveyed to hospital for medical attention. Three other victims escaped unharmed. Charges of murder and attempted murder were opened for investigation. The motive for the attack is yet to be determined as the investigation still unfolds.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Power Outages Spreading in Nigeria
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Shipping Company's Nigerian MD Attacked, Wife Killed
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
South Africa Does It Again - Zozibini Tunzi Wins Miss Universe

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.