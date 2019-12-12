Uganda: Prioritise Business Cases, Museveni Tells Judges

12 December 2019
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Ephraim Kasozi

President Museveni has asked the Judiciary to prioritise disposal of business cases to prevent Uganda from a bad reputation.

"Uganda's competitive advantage should not be interrupted by slow commercial justice. Start with business issues because slow justice can give Uganda a bad reputation. Investors are setting up factories in Uganda because we have ensured security. We have got a strong army," the President said while presiding over the swearing-in of 15 judges at State House, Entebbe on Tuesday.

The judges sworn in include Court of Appeal justices Irene Mulyagonja, Monica Kalyegira Mugenyi and Kibeedi Muzamir.

High Court judges are Esta Nambayo, Isaac Muwata, Isa Sserunkuuma, Vincent Emmy Mugabo, Philip Odoki and Immaculate Busingye.

Others are Suzan Abinyo, Byaruhanga Jesse Rugyema, Boniface Wamala, Jane Okuo Kajuga, Jean Rwakakooko and Victoria Nakintu Nkwanga Katamba.

"I congratulate the new judges upon their appointments. I am pleased to preside over the swearing in of judges. I represent the freedom fighters and we want a minimum package of equal rights. Secondly, I represent the elected people. We must work and we cannot accept impunity," he said in a statement.

Security

The President also advised judges to treat murder and rape cases seriously in order to ensure security.

He asked the judges to treat village thieves strictly because they affect the society.

The President also noted that bibanja (plot) owners are being evicted, saying they need to be assisted.

He vowed not to allow the bibanja owners to be chased away, adding that they are the primary partners of the NRM in the struggle.

On the economy, Mr Museveni observed that people were beginning to engage in commercial production, noting that the country produces 5 million tonnes of maize annually and consumes 1 million tonnes with the rest being exported.

Mr Museveni said 68 per cent of the population work for their own interests, reiterating the need to transform wananchi (common man) to participate in the money economy.

He said it is vital to ensure that Uganda remains competitive.

The President expressed pleasure that under NRM, the country now has 5,000 industries up from 80 in 1986 when the Movement took political power.

Salaries

Turning to remuneration of judicial officers, the President said the recent pay increment to them was the beginning of good things to come.

Chief Justice Bart Katureebe lauded Mr Museveni for appointing judges and the enhancement of their salaries.

The Attorney General, Mr William Byaruhanga, congratulated the sworn-in judges and reminded them of the requirement to ensure and uphold justice for all people.

