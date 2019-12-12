Namibia: Katima Elects Matengu As New Mayor

12 December 2019
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Lugeretzia Kooper

KATIMA Mulilo elected Charles Matengu the new mayor and Esther Sankwasa his deputy during the extraordinary council meeting held at the town council chambers on Thursday.

Magistrate Clara Mwilima presided over the proceedings.

Lister Shamalaza was re-elected chairperson of the management committee, while Salubila Maswahu and Nsala Muhongo are the other members of the management committee. Outgoing mayor Georgina Mwiya-Simataa was elected an alternate member.

In his acceptance speech Matengu pledged to continue serving the residents of the town.

'Last couple of years have been economically challenging for all of us. However, we have successfully cut expenses while maintaining quality of service that citizens of Katima Mulilo have been accustomed to.

"Though not significant there is noticeable progress made in 2018/2019 project implementation, despite a huge backlog in terms of service delivery caused by lack of financial backup and cuts in government's subsidies to council," he said.

Matengu mentioned the ongoing projects such as the ceiling of potholes in the town's roads, and said about 80% of the roads are potholes free.

'The provision of 1426 erven for the low income in the Lwayaha, Makaravan East and Nova relocation centre, which include the ongoing construction of roads. Additionally, 98 houses have been completed and are currently occupied under the public private partnership between the Shiku Investment and KMTC," he added.

He further noted that there will be several new projects coming up in town such as the construction of the Central Africa Liquid Petroleum Gas depot for central Africa earmarked to start in March 2020 and to be completed in 2023.

"This in itself will boost the economy of our town, as it will not only serve as a storage facility but a gas processing plant, which means cheaper gas for the town.

"Another significant project expected to commence in 2020 will be the re-graveling of the 11 kilometre roads in our town which is an agreement between Katima Mulilo and the Roads Authority," he said adding that the council had implemented 98% of resolutions passed in 2018/2019 financial year.

