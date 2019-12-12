Mauritius: The NCG to Acquire High-Speed Crafts From Foreign Countries

press release

The National Coast Guard (NCG) will further enhance its maritime capabilities through the acquisition of future NCG assets such as high-speed crafts from friendly foreign countries which will ensure that our waters remain well protected, guarded and safe for our citizens.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr Mario Nobin, made this statement, yesterday, during the decommissioning ceremony of two ships, CGS Rescuer and CGS Retriever, held at Quay B, in Port Louis Harbour. The ships have served the country for 30 years.

In his address, Mr Nobin lauded the NCG for its relentless service and commendable efforts in ensuring maritime security of Mauritius. He indicated that besides conducting surveillance and preventing illegal activities in the Exclusive Economic Zone and continental shelf area of Mauritius, the NCG has continuously provided maritime security through clear vision and tenacity, and has now turned into one of the premier maritime forces in the region.

The Commissioner of Police recalled that in the last few years, the NCG has bolstered its inventory with the acquisition of state-of-the-art assets, such as CGS Barracuda, two Water Jet Fast Attack crafts namely CGS Victory and Valiant, and ten Fast Interceptor Boats. In addition, Service Life Extension Refit of CGS Guardian was undertaken, he said.

Furthermore, Mr Nobin highlighted that the NCG will soon be implementing 'Project Trident' which comprises an integrated Headquarter, berthing facility, repair yard and flotilla support complex. This project, he added, is in the advanced stages of tendering for contract conclusion and construction work is likely to commence by next year.

Speaking about the decommissioning of CGS Rescuer and CGS Retriever, he stated that the ships have meritoriously served the country for 30 years. The two ships, he underlined, were acquired from ex-USSR in 1989 and commissioned in service on 19 January 1990. They were amongst the first few sea going assets of the NCG and have contributed immensely in laying a strong foundation for the maritime safety and security of our nation, he said.

Acknowledging the significant contribution of CGS Rescuer and CGS Retriever, the Commissioner of Police stated that the ships were extensively deployed to safeguard the coast of Mauritius. While in commission, the ships have rendered an illustrious service which comprised numerous Search and Rescue operations, EEZ surveillance, joint exercises with other navies, support to other Mauritius Police Force units, salvage operations, and pollution response.