Tanzania: Seized Plane Set to Fly Back Soon

12 December 2019
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Bernard Lugongo

TANZANIANS will, anytime soon, welcome their Bombardier Q400 back to the country after its release in Canada.

President John Magufuli today broke the news that the plane, which was held in Canada over court case, had been released, giving a huge relief to the State airline, ATCL, and the country which is gearing up to revive the company.

The plane has been held in Canada for about three weeks now after the authorities in that country seized it because of a dispute between Tanzania and a South African farmer, Mr Hermanus Steyn.

Mr Steyn asked the Canadian authorities to impound the plane pending a court case in which he is demanding that the Tanzanian government pays him $33 million.

He is demanding the money as compensation following the government's decision to seize his land back in 1980's.

