Rwanda: All Set for Kigali Half Marathon

13 December 2019
The New Times (Kigali)
By Jejje Muhinde

Rwanda Athletics Federation, in partnership with the City of Kigali, have organised the Kigali Half Marathon, scheduled for Sunday, December 15.

It will be the first of its kind, having in the past - since 2004 - only had the Kigali International Peace Marathon.

According to organisers, over 2,000 runners are expected to take part, a number that will be dominated by participants of the Car Free Day, a bimonthly public workout in Kigali.

The race, with a standard 21.098km distance, will also serve as a minima qualifier to represent Rwanda at the 2020 World Half Marathon in Gdynia, Poland.

