Malawi: Heavy K to Perform At Davido Lounge in Mangochi

The award winning South Africa's deejay and record producer Heavy K real name Mkhululi Siqula is Friday performing at Mangochi's entertainment beehive Davido Lounge.

Heavy K: Mangochi here I come

The Drumboss as he is popularly known in Music circles confirms his performance in the lake shore district through a video clip.

"Hey Malawi, am coming on 13 December I will be at Davido Lounge to entertain you so you have to come and enjoy with us see you there," Heavy K said.

The Drumboss is well known for his magic in mixing drums in House music which is one of the popular type of music in the gold country.

Heavy K came to the light in 2009 when he started working with Oskido one of the legendary producer in the republic of South Africa and together they produced Woza Nana, a song that enjoyed massive play.

Heavy K released his first album Respect the Drumboss in 2013 and In 2015 he produced a song with Bucie titled Easy to Love and its video scooped the award of the best watched South African house music video of the year 2015.

The Drumboss has featured some of the top African artists such as; Nigeria's Burna Boy and others.

Heavy K has produced various songs such as Celebration, Beautiful War, Wena, Forever, City Rains, Khunama, Die in Africa, Ezimnadi and Ndeze Ntoni among others.

Davido Lounge managing director Gerald Kazembe said this is just the beginning of good shows in Malawi, and Davido in particular.

"Heavy K will perform at our Lounge and this is just the beginning as next year I am bringing Nigerian artists such as Kizz Daniel and Techno and we will also go beyond that because we want to uplift entertainment industry in Malawi like never before," Said Kazembe.

Kazembe then promised the fans of high security throughout the night so that everyone should be safe while having fun.

"This is a big show and a lot of people will flock in, so we don't want our audience to worry about security that is why we have pumped in a lot of security personnel to protect the fans," added Kazembe.

Davido Lounge was launched in July this year and it has hosted prominent musicians like B1, General Kanene from Zambia, Malawi's Deejay Rubie, Black Missionaries, Kelly Kay, Lucius Banda, Lulu, Alleluia band among others.