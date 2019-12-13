Nigeria: Buhari, El-Sisi Pledge to Tackle Terrorism in Africa

12 December 2019
This Day (Lagos)
By Olawale Ajimotokan

Abuja — Nigrieria and Egypt have pledged to collaborate to eradicate the menace of terrorism in parts of Africa.

The understanding was reached between President Muhammadu Buhari and his Egyptian counterpart Abdelfattah el-Sisi on the sidelines of the Aswan Forum on Sustainable Peace and Development in Africa taking place in Egypt.

A statement signed on Thursday by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity,

Femi Adesina, confirmed the mutual agreement between both leaders.

During an audience el-Sisi, President Buhari said that countries of the West African sub-region were already in close collaboration towards combatting terrorism by setting up a multinational task force.

He noted that since terrorism is a worldwide phenomenon, more collaborative efforts should be employed in combating the menace.

"Together with other West African leaders, we are working hard to ensure that terrorism is eradicated. It is also important that the conflicts in North of Africa particularly in Libya do not frustrate our efforts. We seek your cooperation in this regard," Buhari said.

President el-Sisi conveyed his appreciation to his Nigerian counterpart for honouring his invitation to participate in the gathering and for his contributions.

Similarly, he praised Buhari for his leadership qualities and pledged to deepen cooperation and partnership with Nigeria in all areas of common interest.

While briefing President Buhari on efforts of his government on counter terrorism, particularly on the Sinai and the borders with Libya, el-Sisi reiterated his willingness to synergize with the Nigerian government on all fronts to conquer the "evil of terrorism.

He also invited President Buhari to the opening of the new Egyptian capital and the Grand International Museum in October, 2020.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Conflict
North Africa
Egypt
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Power Outages Spreading in Nigeria
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Shipping Company's Nigerian MD Attacked, Wife Killed
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
South Africa Does It Again - Zozibini Tunzi Wins Miss Universe

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.