Malawi: Ntchisi Police, Unicef Introduce School Outreach Program

Ntchisi — Ntchisi Police Station in partnership with the United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) has launched a safety outreach program for students from primary and secondary schools from Traditional Authorities (T/A) Kalumo and Nthondo in the district.

The program, which is targeting 10 primary and secondary schools from each of the two T/As, was launched on Monday at Kwezani Primary School in T/A Nthondo with an aim of making sure girls and boys remain in school.

Speaking during the launch, Officer in Charge for Ntchisi Police Station, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Edward Chingaipe urged the students to refrain from child marriages, drug and alcohol abuse and child labour for them to be reliable citizens in future.

During the function, the students were also given safety tips on how to avoid drowning, suicide, child trafficking and lightning strikes. They were also sensitized on road traffic regulations and child rights.

Head teacher for Kwezani Primary School, Jonas Chimpango thanked UNICEF and Ntchisi Police Station for the initiative.