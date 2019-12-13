Malawi: Alumni Donate Computers to Salima Secondary School

12 December 2019
Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)
By Grace Kapatuka

Salima — Salima secondary school alumni over the weekend cheered students and donated six sets of desktop computers and a printer worth over two million kwacha to the school.

Speaking after the handover ceremony, President of the alumni, Dr. Genesis Chorwe said the donation was aimed at easing challenges faced by learners at the school.

"The desktop computers we have donated will assist learners to learn computer skills. The world is advancing technologically hence the need for students to learn computer skills at a tender age," said Chorwe.

Deputy Head teacher for the school, Aaron Nyirongo said the school had suspended computer lessons in 2017 because the only three computers they had got damaged.

Nyirongo said the lessons were however, resumed in 2018 after getting another donation of five computer sets from the alumni.

He also said the school lacks some other basic necessities for the students like mattresses and desks and appealed for the support from the alumni and other well-wishers.

According to Chorwe, the alumni set a target to supply their former school with 14 sets of computers and have since delivered 11 sets since last year.

"Our target was to provide this secondary school with 14 computers and we are happy that we have so far provided 11 sets and next year we are going to finish with the remaining three sets," he said.

Dr. Chorwe encouraged former students of different secondary schools to take the responsibility of helping the current crop of learners in their schools so as to make their learning easier and make a difference.

Every year, Salima secondary school alumni holds its annual general meeting at the school, donate assorted items, dine and play soccer with the current students as a way of motivating them.

