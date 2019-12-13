Malawi: Suspect Who Burned Apm Billboard Collapses Twice in Court, Magistrate Changes Mind On Bail

12 December 2019
Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)
By Aliko Munde

Nkhata Bay — Nkhata Bay First Grade Magistrate Court on Wednesday granted bail to 60-year-old Nyenje Nyirenda after he collapsed twice in court where he is accused of burning State President Professor Peter Mutharika's bill board.

Nyirenda, from Kamoza Village in Traditional Authority Mkumbira in the district, is alleged to have committed the offence on September 25, 2019, and has been at large.

Speaking in a jam-packed court Wednesday, State Prosecutor, Fedson Makiyi said Nyirenda burnt a billboard at Nkhata Bay District Hospital at around 1:00 o'clock in the morning.

The prosecutor said the matter was reported to Nkhata Bay Police and that the suspect was arrested on December 8, 2019.

The suspect pleaded not guilty to the charge of malicious damage and First Grade Magistrate George Longwe denied him bail.

Drama started soon after the bail denial as the suspect collapsed and resuscitated after first aid.

He collapsed again amid the court session. This time around he was rushed to Nkhata Bay District Hospital which prompted Magistrate Longwe to grant him bail on health grounds.

"I am granting bail to the suspect because his health condition needs medical attention," Magistrate Longwe told the court before he adjourned the case to January 16, 2020.

