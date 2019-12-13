Malawi: Government to Recruit Council Staff

12 December 2019
Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)
By Daniel Namwini

Lilongwe — Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Ben Phiri says his ministry will recruit qualified staff in various positions to simplify and improve service delivery in the local councils.

The minister disclosed the development on Wednesday during media briefing on progress of the Game-Changer Initiative the ministry started last year in Lilongwe.

"Most of the councils have a challenge of unqualified staff that occupy various positions in the councils so the ministry has compiled data on staff recruitment and promotions," Phiri said.

He added that all the 28 district councils have already signed letters seeking authority to fill vacant positions which were submitted to the district human resource management department.

Phiri, therefore, said the ministry is updating data before it is submitted to Local Government Service Commission which expects critical positions to be filled by February, 2020.

He said the ministry undertook coaching and mentoring of council staff on processing of gratuities and pensions in all districts.

"The ministry will continue to mentor and coach more staff in the councils in more other thematic areas to enhance transfer of knowledge and skills," he said.

He further warned council officials engaged in malpractices that the long arm of the law would not spare anyone found indulging in mismanagement of government or donor funds.

The minister expressed appreciation for the tips provided by the public and requested the same to continue reporting any cases of corruption, theft and fraud in councils to the ministry's authorities or Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) so that action can be taken.

"Corrupt-free councils are a panacea to effective and efficient service delivery," he said.

