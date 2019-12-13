Malawi: Vice President Chimulirenji Urges More Safety Net Programs

12 December 2019
Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)
By Yamikani Sabola

Salima — Vice President Everton Chimulirenji has urged development partners to continue supporting and introducing safety net programs to help reduce levels of poverty in the country.

Chimulirenji observed on Wednesday that safety net programs are key in uplifting livelihoods of people.

Chimulirenji was speaking in Salima when he presided over the launch of Muslim World League Relief Program in Malawi by Muslim World League - International Organisation for Relief, Welfare and Development.

He hailed the organisation for its charitable activities which are benefiting over 5000 orphaned and vulnerable children in Salima, Nkhotakota, Mangochi, Blantyre and Mzuzu.

"The organisation is making a huge impact in the lives of less privileged by providing for their needs. This is in line with government programs such as social cash transfer which are also aimed at transforming people's livelihoods," he said.

Minister of Gender, Children, Disability and Social Welfare, Mary Navicha disclosed that the country has 1.8 million orphaned and vulnerable children.

She said there is need to develop innovative ways of supporting them.

Navicha said apart from the social cash transfer program, government also introduced bursaries to ensure that vulnerable children are not forced out of school due to poverty.

Africa Regional Director for Muslim World League - International Organisation for Relief, Welfare and Development, Dr. Walid El Saadi said children are the bedrock for any nation's development.

He said the organisation is interested in supporting children to help them become productive citizens who can contribute positively to national development.

He also disclosed the organisation's plans to construct a hospital in the country that would specialise in heart problems, cancer and diabetes.

Saadi then donated K1 billion to benefit orphaned and vulnerable children and K100 million to the office of the Vice President for humanitarian assistance to people affected by disasters.

