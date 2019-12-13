Rwanda: Umushyikirano 2019 Set for Next Week

Final touches are being put to this year's Umushyikirano edition, which is slated to kick off next week on Thursday and end on Friday at the Kigali Convention Centre (KCC), officials have said.

This year's edition is set to bring together close to 2,000 Rwandans from the country and diaspora to discuss issues that affect the country.

Speaking to The New Times, the Director of Youth Empowerment at the National Youth Council, Tharcisse Nsanzimana said in a telephone interview that this year, at least 3,000 youths will attend Umushyikirano.

Pre-event schedule

"We have 3,000 youths attending and they are all expected to converge at the Intare Conference Arena, Rusororo. We will start with the YouthKonnect Summit on December 18 then join others to follow through video-link Umushyikirano the next two days," he said.

Of these, 890 youths have been drawn from universities and other categories from provinces outside Kigali.

500 are expected to arrive in Kigali from Nkumba in Burera district where they have been attending a civic training programme called 'Urunana rw'Urungano' that is bringing together youth from the Diaspora and rural parts of the country.

Umushyikirano dialogue

The Senior Media Relations Specialist in the Prime Minister's Office; Janvier Ndayizeye told The New Times that more Rwandans are expected to partake in proceedings from various locations by video link.

"There are site in four provinces, and another at the Intare Arena and of course the main event at the Convention Center. All Rwandans will be able to follow the proceedings live," he said.

Ndayizeye said that a number of people from Diaspora have registered in the Rwandan embassies abroad and are expected to attend.

By press time, only the Rwandan embassy in China had confirmed, saying that 13 people, mostly students, had made arrangements to participate.

Five upcountry sites where people will gather and follow events at KCC live have also been readied for the occasion.

In all these places, people will be able to follow the event live and interact with those inside the KCC.

Umushyikirano, which is mandated by the Constitution, is attended by central and local government officials, representatives of the Diaspora, the private sector, civil society, and diplomats, among others.

It is presided over by the head of state.

During the two-day meeting, Rwandans directly engage leaders about the country's challenges, opportunities, and growth as well as the country's development agenda.